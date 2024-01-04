Suspect lights cash register on fire during attempted robbery

By Michele Gile

SANTA ANA, California (KCAL) — Santa Ana police asked for help tracking down a man on Friday who lit a cash register on fire during a failed robbery.

The bizarre crime happened at the end of October inside El Farol, a Santa Ana meat market. Since the case remains unsolved, detectives from the Santa Ana Police Department are asking the public if they recognize the fire-wielding robber who posed as a shopper.

Martin Molina, the cashier in the photo, pretended to wander around the shop, perusing the soda selection before walking over to the register and demanding the money in the register.

The security video recorded the man elbowing another customer out of the way as he squirts the light fluid at Molina and his jacket.

Luckily, he was not burned. He also had the wherewithal to slam the cash register closed, securing the $2,000. Molina said this is not the first time the robber came into his shop.

“Last time he had a gun,” Molina said. “He got maybe $4,000.”

The suspect wore a disposable mask and black hoodie with the word “Dirty Bird” on the front. The last shot shows the man making his getaway on a Razor-type scooter.

