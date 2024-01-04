Thieves reportedly use car to ram San Francisco Bank of America branch on Balboa Street, steal ATM

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (KOVR) — Police in San Francisco are investigating the reported theft of an ATM from a Bank of America branch on Balboa Street where suspects rammed the building with an SUV to gain access.

San Francisco police confirmed that officers from Richmond station responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday morning to a burglary at a business on the 3700 block of Balboa Street. Arriving officers noted significant damage to the building at the scene. According to a Citizen app report, a Bank of American branch on the block was targeted by thieves.

While police did not confirm the theft of the ATM or that the Bank of America location was targeted, they said officers searched the business and “determined that U.S. Currency had been taken.” The investigation additionally determined that “multiple suspects broke into the business using a vehicle and were last seen fleeing in an SUV southbound on 39th Avenue.”

Police did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle, but the Citizen app report indicated it was an older model, dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with a roof rack that sustained back-end damage including a broken back trunk window.

Police confirmed there has been no arrests in connection with the incident that is currently under active investigation. So far, there is no word from authorities if there is any connection to a similar attempted Bank of America ATM theft at a FoodMaxx location in Oakland’s Fruitvale District early Wednesday morning that was also reported on the Citizen app. The vehicles described in connection with that incident were a black Cadillac SUV and a blue/gray two-toned Ford F-250.

