Mainland firefighters help raise funds for Maui firefighters displaced by August blaze

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

LAHINA, Hawaii (KITV) — There’s an Illinois-based company named Fire Department Coffee. The name is pretty self-explanatory – a team of firefighters and first responders who roast coffee.

But six months ago the group added to its mission and decided to help raise funds for sick and injured firefighters all across the country.

For the entire month of January, the company is collecting donations for Maui firefighters who lost their homes to the August wildfire.

Each month the coffee company selects a fire department to help out. They design a specific T-shirt and a bag of coffee to sell – with proceeds going directly to the designated department.

The t-shirt for the Maui firefighters pays homage to the Hawaiian culture with a design of a surfer. The bag of coffee, named Aloha coffee, contains a Kona blend.

The company has been averaging about $10,000 in donations for each fire department they’ve helped out so far.

