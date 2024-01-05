Skip to Content
Threat emailed to New Hampshire secretary of state’s office Wednesday was hoax, FBI says

Published 12:54 PM

By KC Downey

    MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — An emailed threat sent Wednesday to the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office was determined by the FBI to be a hoax, New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management officials said Thursday.

Because the threat was a hoax, the New Hampshire State House was not evacuated, officials said.

Threats were also emailed to offices of several other state capitals across the country, including Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, and Montana. They were all determined to be hoaxes.

