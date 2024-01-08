Crews across New Mexico prepare for blizzard

By Alyssa Munoz

RATON, New Mexico (KOAT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation has set up preparations for a winter storm.

“Winter storms are nothing new to the Northeastern part of the state,” said Travis Martinez, a PIO for District 4. “We see this every year, blizzard-like conditions.”

He said there are trucks ready to salt the roads and have a fully staffed team. In cases of a blizzard, Martinez said there’s no visibility and it’s hard to effectively make the roads better with products.

“You can’t throw de-icer because it just blows it off the roads. A lot of times, that’s where you see roads get treacherous, and that’s where DPS makes the decision to shut down the road systems,” Martinez said.

Joshua Cortner is traveling all the way from Mississippi.

“I’ve seen snow like four times in my life,” Cortner said. “Regardless of the weather, the jobs got to get done, so we are prepared for the worst but hoping for the best.”

Here’s his advice for other travelers.

“Big trucks cannot stop nearly as fast as your cards, and just be very cautious around 18-wheelers,” Cortner said.

Martinez also has advice for travelers.

“Carry those essentials like a flashlight, jumper cables, blanket for protection from the cold, a cellphone and a charger, water and food as well. Just the necessities that you might need in case you get stuck,” Martinez said.

Martinez also said if you do have to pull over, never get out of your car and keep your headlights on.

