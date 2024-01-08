Five people hospitalized, one teen killed in early morning house fire

By Zoë Shriner

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A house fire killed one teen and sent five people, including three juveniles, to the hospital on Sunday. The fire started around 2:40 a.m. on NE 103rd Terrace in the Northland.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-story home. Five individuals, including two adults and three children, had self-evacuated from the home and were taken to area hospitals for smoke inhalation and further evaluation of their injuries.

Neighbors Kelly Hurt and Shawnna Kroeger told KCTV5 this is a heartbreaking situation for the whole neighborhood.

“Our cul-de-sac is a very close-knit community; we have known each other for over 10 years,” Hurt said. “Our kids play daily, we get together, we celebrate holidays, and this is just pure devastation for not just for them but for all of us.”

The occupants reported that one additional person, a teen with special needs, was still inside the home. For several hours, KCFD reported that they were unable to locate the teen due to the home’s extensive fire damage.

“We wanted to come together as a community because we live in such a great community that is always willing to help anyone in a time of need,” Hurt said. “So, we are sorting lots of donations of clothing items, a GoFundMe has been set up to help the family through the tragic loss of their daughter and home.”

Earlier reporting stated that the missing occupant was a child, but KCFD confirmed that she was 17 years old. Later on Sunday, KCFD reported that her body was found in the basement.

“In Kansas City, everyone shows up when someone is in need and that’s just obvious, we were not surprised,” Kroeger said.

Since the fire resulted in a fatality, KCPD’s bomb and arson team have taken over the case and are working to identify the cause.

