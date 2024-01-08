KCFD fights third fire in less than a month at vacant apartment building

By Connor Hills

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Fire crews with the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department spent Monday morning fighting a blaze at a vacant apartment building in the 2900 block of Wabash Ave.

It’s the third time in less than a month that KCFD has responded to a fire at the same address.

Firefighters responded to the reported apartment fire at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2024.

Crews reported smoke and fire coming from the second story of a three-story apartment building. Offensive operations were initiated using multiple handlines.

A search of the structure found no people inside the building.

No civilian injuries were reported as a result of the fire. One firefighter received treatment at the scene for a minor laceration.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation by KCFD.

