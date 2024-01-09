CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dog breaks loose from kennel, tries setting others free from Tempe rescue

By Web Staff

TEMPE, Arizona (KPHO) — It’s 10 o’clock. Do you know where your pets are? On a recent night in Tempe, a dog decided to make a daring escape from his kennel at an animal shelter. That is, before the police intervened.

It was just after midnight on Nov. 16, 2023, when a dog named King yearned to be free and fill his tummy. Video cameras captured King getting out of the kennel by opening the door with his paw and simply walking out to the office. But not before trying to free up some of his friends (unfortunately, we don’t have a video of King attempting a facility-wide jailbreak.)

“There are other dogs in the same room as him, and (he) tried to open up their kennels too,” said Jodi Polanski, the founder and executive director of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue.

“My reaction was just definitely surprised,” said Polanski, who was awakened by the building’s security system. “It said a glass broke from inside, and I said, ‘How is that possible?’… It went off like three times, and I couldn’t figure out what was going on,” she said.

At that point, she quickly called Tempe police to check in on the building as she continued watching security cameras from her home, trying to figure out what had happened “Turns out, because he was jumping up on the door, that’s why it was saying ‘glass break.’”

Soon afterward, an officer arrived and put King back where he belonged. But he also decided to help clean and spruce up the place after noticing that King had left a mess. Polanski tried to get in touch with the officer and thank him personally, but he wanted to stay out of the limelight.

“We’re just calling him Mr. Clean,” Polanski chuckled. It’s now a memorable story for Polanski, that officer and the animal rescue for years to come.

