Houston AutoBoative Show: The Ultimate Experience Where Innovation Meets the Open Water

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 9, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Houston AutoBoative Show is set for a thrilling return to the NRG Center from January 24-28, 2024, celebrating the synergy of automotive excellence and nautical adventure for its third consecutive year. This fusion event offers an unparalleled opportunity to explore the latest in both auto and boating under one roof – all with a single ticket, now available at a special early bird rate of $17.

Families and enthusiasts alike are invited to immerse themselves in a world where sleek design meets practical innovation. With vehicles and boats catering to every preference, the show promises a hands-on experience with over 200 outdoor and marine vendors, test drives of the latest electric vehicles sponsored by Evolve Houston, including the popular VW ID.4 and Chevy Bolt, and interactive activities for all ages.

This year’s Houston AutoBoative Show is not just about viewing but about engaging with the technology. Ford is set to dazzle with a new Bronco simulation experience, allowing visitors to get a virtual taste of off-road prowess. In addition, attendees can explore a diverse lineup from industry giants such as Buick, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lexus, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, and VW.

For the marine enthusiasts, the event showcases revolutionary designs and revered classics, featuring the expansive Carolina Bay 3100 and the debut of the G25 Paragon from Nautique. A wide range of respected brands, including LOWE Boats, Triton, Blazer, Solace, Tidewater, Yellowfin, and Mercury Outboards, will be on display for your perusal.

The Bass Tub, a crowd-favorite, returns with professional angler Chuck Devereaux at the helm, demonstrating the art of fishing within a colossal 5,000-gallon aquarium. This spectacle is a must-see for every attendee, providing a unique blend of entertainment and education.

The Houston AutoBoative Show stands as a beacon for those passionate about the latest trends in transportation and leisure on both land and sea. Secure your tickets today for this must-attend event and keep an eye out for more exciting announcements as we gear up for an unforgettable gathering.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, navigate to the official website at: Houston AutoBoative Show.

