Man charged after 5-year-old accidentally shoots self with unsecured gun in Philadelphia home

By Web Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A man is facing charges after his 5-year-old godson accidentally shot himself in Philadelphia on Sunday. Officials say the boy was able to access and fire an unsecured gun.

Rhamique Topping was arrested and charged for his role in the incident that resulted in the child suffering gunshot wounds to his legs.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday inside a residence on the 3500 block of Joyce Street in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

Police received a 911 call from St. Christopher’s Hospital stating that a juvenile had been brought in with gunshot wounds.

When officers arrived on location, they found the young boy was shot twice in the leg.

Officers say that preliminary evidence suggests the child shot himself with an unattended gun.

The DA’s Office has charged Topping with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangering of another person.

Charges have also been approved for the child’s mother, including endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing justice and false reports, the DA’s office said.

The firearm recovered from the scene is said to be licensed and registered to Topping.

