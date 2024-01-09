Peloton enthusiast group leaves $7K tip for servers at North Shore restaurant

By Russ Reed

Click here for updates on this story

PEABODY, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A group of Peloton enthusiasts continued its traditions of leaving thousands in tips for servers at Massachusetts restaurants, this time on the North Shore.

The group, called the Wicked Smaht Zone, went out for its third annual breakfast at Red’s Kitchen and Tavern in Peabody on Monday.

Members of the group had put together nearly $7,200 that they left as a tip for their two waitresses, who were in shock when the money was handed over to them.

“No, stop it,” one server said.

“Are you kidding us?” the other said.

“Stop it. No, that’s ridiculous!”

The waitresses then shared an embrace.

“Thank you! We appreciate it!” one of the servers told the group.

The Wicked Smaht Zone started the tradition in January 2022, when they left a tip of nearly $4,000 for the staff at Lowell’s Restaurant in Mendon.

Last year, the group left a tip of more than $4,600 for their server at Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth.

Members of the Wicked Smaht Zone hope their actions encourage other people to do good and spread kindness, however they can.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.