Ravens’ Arthur Maulet shares personal experience while helping those in need at Paul’s Place

By Stephon Dingle

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — For 40 years, Paul’s Place has taken care of residents in need in Southwest Baltimore.

Paul’s Place started as a two-day-a-week soup kitchen and is now a one-stop destination for those in need of help and resources.

On Monday, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet lent a helping hand in the form of coats and cuts.

However, it’s Maulet’s personal story that serves as the motivation for helping others find stability and success.

Thanks to the generosity of Maulet and the team at Morgan Stanley, people in need were given new coats to stay warm this winter.

“You know, what can we all do to be able to donate all this clothing to keep those warm and have enough in these cold months,” said Stephen Elmore, with Morgan Stanley.

“You know, it’s just something that’s dear to my heart, and the fact that I am able to give back and just honestly be a bright spot in someone’s life,” Maulet said.

That bright spot wasn’t always so for Maulet, a New Orleans native, who was homeless in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

He embraced challenges during every step of his journey, especially when he played college football at the University of Memphis.

“You know, it’s a tough city,” Maulet said. “Obviously, I play football in Baltimore, which is a tough city and I’m from New Orleans, which is tough as well. I’m just trying to target cities that have low-income, tough-to-get jobs, homeless people, and those that can’t find their way. I just want to affect the community as much as I can.”

Along with those coats to keep warm, people at Paul’s Place left in style with fresh haircuts – a small token of love that boosts the morale of those fighting to get back on their feet.

“We do a lot of work helping folks get connected to services and jobs and benefits, and to help them on the road to their success,” said Paul’s Place Executive Director Mark Middleman.

“I just want to make people feel normal and feel like someone is thinking about them every day,” Maulet added.

Arthur Maulet does this initiative in blue-collar cities across the country, including New Orleans, Memphis, and even Pittsburgh, where he used to play.

