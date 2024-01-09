Tempe family searching for stuffed toy lost at Sky Harbor airport

By Casey Torres

TEMPE, Arizona (KPHO) — The search for a missing stuffed animal is on. Amy Stults and her daughter Molly are heartbroken without Bun Bun, a rabbit plush toy. “I feel like partly it’s my fault because I feel like if I would’ve been paying attention, this wouldn’t have happened,” said Amy. Molly responded, “It’s not your fault, momma.”

They were in Terminal 4 at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport last Wednesday, trying to catch a flight to New York to celebrate Molly’s 18th birthday. Molly had Bun Bun in her backpack.

However, Amy said they were at the wrong gate. When they turned around to make their way to the correct gate, she noticed Bun Bun was no longer in Molly’s backpack. They had only been at the airport for 15 minutes. They retraced their steps and asked around if anyone had seen her, but no one had.

They could no longer look, or they would’ve missed their flight. “A lot of people say that it’s good to let go of childhood things, but to me, she’s not only a childhood stuffed animal cause she’s always like been there,” said Molly.

Bun Bun is a Build-A-Bear rabbit that Amy put together as her first gift for Molly when she adopted her 17 years ago in China. “She’s kind of like an important part of Molly’s whole story of going through everything she’s had to go through,” said Amy.

Molly grew up with severe Scoliosis. She needed surgeries to fix her legs and hip. Molly has had eight surgeries, and Bun Bun was there with her.

“It was just like, kind of having my own little guardian angel there with me,” said Molly. “I just kinda feel like lonely. Like when I was laying down, by the time we got home, she was jut not there. Like I could just cuddle up with her. I didn’t have anything to hug when I’m sleeping.”

Amy posted a message on social media asking for help finding Bun Bun. Sky Harbor officials also shared the post. The Stults returned from their trip Monday morning and said they had received a tip from someone who claimed they saw Bun Bun near Chelsea’s Kitchen in Terminal 4. Amy is hopeful they will find Bun Bun.

Molly has surgery coming up in the summer. It could be her last. When asked what she do if she was not reunited with Bun Bun by then, she said she didn’t want to think about it.

Amy is offering a $100 reward for anyone who helps them find Bun Bun. If you find Bun Bun, click here to send Arizona’s Family a tip. We will share it with Amy.

