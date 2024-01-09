Two charged in Clay County fentanyl bust big enough to kill 52K people

By Heidi Schmidt

LIBERTY, Missouri (KCTV) — A months-long investigation into suspected fentanyl dealers pays off over the weekend for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors charged Garrett Moulder, 38, with two counts of drug trafficking. He is held on $100,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday.

Elizabeth Dye, 31, faces one count of drug trafficking and one count of drug possession. Dye made her first appearance on the charges Monday. She is also held on $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s Special Tactics and Response Team served a search warrant at the house where Moulder and Dye live over the weekend. The house is located in Avondale, north of 210 Highway.

Investigators said they found more than 105 grams of fentanyl inside the house. That is enough to kill more than 52,000 people, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers said they also found meth, cocaine, paraphernalia used for packaging and distributing drugs, five firearms and three suppressors. Investigators said one of the guns had been reported stolen.

