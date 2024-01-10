A Beacon of Faith and Community in Houston’s Heart

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The much-anticipated inauguration of Blueprint Church marks a significant milestone in Houston’s spiritual journey. This life-affirming sanctuary, located at 9371 Richmond Avenue, proudly opens its doors with two inaugural services on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 9:30 am and 11:30 am. Under the visionary leadership of Pastors Matthew and Falyn Davis, Blueprint Church embodies a mission to cultivate a sense of belonging, personal growth, and community contribution.

A Family’s Vision Transforms into Community’s Reality

Embodying a fresh take on spiritual engagement, Pastors Matthew and Falyn Davis, both Houston natives, champion a vibrant approach to faith through their motto, “Belong, Become, Build.” Their journey from marriage in 2021 to their first joy, baby Zoey, has been a testament to their dedication to faith and community. Their combined zeal resonates through Blueprint Church, offering a welcoming embrace to all.

“Belong, Become, Build”: More Than a Motto

The Davis duo’s aspiration for Blueprint Church is to serve as a sanctuary for all believers, extending beyond the confines of traditional ecclesiastical boundaries. They are committed to honoring every individual’s story, encouraging growth in faith, and aiding followers in uncovering their divine purpose.

A Celebration of Faith and Community

Blueprint Church’s launch event promises a spiritual feast for the Houston community, with soul-stirring worship sessions and messages that aspire to both comfort and challenge. It’s not just a church opening; it’s a celebration of community, diversity, and shared purpose.

Join the Blueprint Family

With a heartfelt invitation, Blueprint Church beckons Houstonians to be part of this joyous new chapter. Mark your calendars for January 28, 2024, to experience an environment radiating warmth, inclusivity, and spiritual enlightenment.

For more information aboutBlueprint Church and its mission, visit: BluePrintChurch.us or email us

at: admin@blueprintchurch.us.

About Blueprint Church

Founded on the principles

of inclusivity and personal transfor-

mation, Blueprint Church stands as a

dynamic force in Houston’s spiritual

landscape. Guided by Pastors Matthew

and Falyn Davis, the church is dedicat-

ed to fostering a nurturing environment

where every individual’s story is val-

ued, and their spiritual journey is sup-

ported. Join us as we embark on this

transformative voyage together.

