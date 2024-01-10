Driver who didn’t know how to swim hangs on tree before rescue from flooded road

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

NORWOOD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A driver who didn’t know how to swim was rescued after he clung to a tree when his car became submerged in water Wednesday on a flooded road in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Norwood fire and police crews responded just before 5:30 a.m. to Upland Road near Washington Street for a report of a vehicle in the water.

If you look close, you can see a vehicle submerged in floodwaters on Upland Road in Norwood, Massachusetts.

The driver was able to get out of the car and hang onto a nearby tree until rescuers arrived.

Firefighters deployed a rescue swimmer in a survival suit to remove the person, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver’s name was not released.

Several Massachusetts communities dealt with flooded roads as a strong storm dumped more than 4 inches of rain in some parts of the state.

