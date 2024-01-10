Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Driver who didn’t know how to swim hangs on tree before rescue from flooded road

<i>Norwood Fire/WCVB</i><br/>A driver who didn't know how to swim was rescued after he clung to a tree when his car became submerged in water Wednesday on a flooded road in Norwood
Norwood Fire/WCVB
A driver who didn't know how to swim was rescued after he clung to a tree when his car became submerged in water Wednesday on a flooded road in Norwood
By
Published 3:28 PM

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

Click here for updates on this story

    NORWOOD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A driver who didn’t know how to swim was rescued after he clung to a tree when his car became submerged in water Wednesday on a flooded road in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Norwood fire and police crews responded just before 5:30 a.m. to Upland Road near Washington Street for a report of a vehicle in the water.

If you look close, you can see a vehicle submerged in floodwaters on Upland Road in Norwood, Massachusetts.

The driver was able to get out of the car and hang onto a nearby tree until rescuers arrived.

Firefighters deployed a rescue swimmer in a survival suit to remove the person, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver’s name was not released.

Several Massachusetts communities dealt with flooded roads as a strong storm dumped more than 4 inches of rain in some parts of the state.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content