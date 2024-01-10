FHP looking for suspect after witness sees woman screaming for help from car on interstate

By Averi Kremposky

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a man they say battered an Orlando woman and fled from police after witnesses observed her yelling for help from a car he was driving.

Just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 9, FHP said they received calls from a witness who was traveling westbound on Interstate 4 entering Hillsborough County. According to the witness, a male and a female were having an altercation in their Kia sedan.

FHP said the woman was yelling for help and trying to exit the vehicle.

When troopers attempted a traffic stop, the sedan fled. According to FHP, the driver exited the interstate several times, reversed course, and, at one point, drove the wrong way for a brief period of time. Troopers say they lost sight of the vehicle when it exited onto U.S. Route 192.

Troopers were able to locate the 27-year-old woman at a gas station on US-192 and Orient Road with minor injuries. FHP says the injuries were a result of the victim being battered by the suspect.

According to the woman, she and the suspect driving her vehicle had come from Orlando when a financial dispute ensued. This led to the altercation, FHP said.

Troopers later located the abandoned vehicle at the Hard Rock Casino. FHP says the suspect, nicknamed “Cash,” had been picked up by another driver and transported to an unknown location.

FHP is still looking for this suspect. Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call FHP or Crime Stoppers.

