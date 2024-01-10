New Hampshire swears in Nashua 5th grader as new “Kid Governor”

By James Maloney

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Nashua fifth-grader Ellie Lively took the oath of office to be sworn in as New Hampshire’s new “Kid Governor” at the State House in Concord Tuesday.

Ellie attends Bicentennial Elementary School. She took the oath from Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordan MacDonald.

Ellie’s announced her top priority as preventing animal cruelty.

“No matter what the reason, I believe all animals should be loved and cared for when they need it most,” she said.

Ellie will serve a one-year term and plans to coordinate with animal shelters around the state to create volunteer opportunities for other fifth graders.

She says she likes to read to animals at her local shelter and hopes that other kids can do the same.

