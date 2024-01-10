By Andy Weber

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma-made electric vehicles are now on local roads.

Last week, the state received the first three made at the company’s Oklahoma City plant near Interstate 40 and South Morgan Road. Three brand new Canoo vehicles are going to the state, including the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the Department of Corrections, and the Department of Transportation.

“This is the first EV that is for ODOT and I believe it’s one of the first three that came off the line for Canoo’s here for the state,” said Jared Schwennesen with ODOT.

Schwennesen said they plan to use their Canoo vehicle to essentially tour across the state to build excitement for the $66 million in federal money the state will soon doll out to invest in electric vehicle infrastructure, such as charging stations.

“Really, it’s for that public involvement and just trying to sell it to the public that is something to come. It might not be the right solution for everybody, but there are options out there,” Schwennesen said.

The DOC said they plan to use their Canoo car to patrol the perimeter at their facilities in Lexington. Whether either department will invest in more EVs down the road, ODOT said they want to see how their first EV performs.

“The metrics we’re looking for is, can it be useable, do we get stranded, where can we take, where can’t we take it, and then just providing that to the rest of the divisions at ODOT to see if they have any interest in that or not,” Schwennesen said.

Schwennesen said their most recognizable vehicles, those used for road maintenance, will still rely on traditional engines and fuel, for now. The department wants to ensure range isn’t an issue for their most vital work.

