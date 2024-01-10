Organizers plan ‘unity gathering’ to promote healing for Maui fire survivors

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV) — As tensions linger over the lack of stable housing for Maui’s fire survivors, as well as disputes over how Lahaina town should be cleaned and rebuilt, some on the west side want to bring community members together.

Organizers have arranged a day-long event to encourage what they call, “collective healing.”

The Ho’ulu Lahaina Unity Gathering will include a march from the Lahaina Bypass Road to Launiupoko Beach.

“It is my hope that as we begin this healing process as a community, that this community can come together for that one day,” said Archie Kalepa, who is considered a community leader on the west side and one of the event’s organizers.

The march will culminate with a group of speakers, and is meant to be multi-cultural, including performers from the Filipino community as well as taiko drummers.

“Just to represent all ethnic groups from Lahaina that spent a lifetime living there and we just wanted to make sure everyone is represented, it’s inclusive,” Kalepa said.

Planners consider the event much needed to foster a sense of community as the emotional scars from the August wildfire still sting.

“If we rebuild Lahaina and not accept the help of all of Hawai’i, we will fail,” Kalepa added. “I’m hoping that people from Lahaina, people from Hawai’i will come on this day and walk with us, even if we disagree, it is that one day we can walk in unity.”

The event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 and is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

