Study finds Pennsylvania has one of the highest school zone crash rates in the U.S.

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A recent study has found that here in Pennsylvania, school zones might not be all that safe.

The study showed that Pennsylvania ranks fifth in crash rate in school zones across the United States.

A Georgia-based injury law firm, Bader Scott, conducted the study by looking at data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Their study found that 33 pedestrians and one cyclist were involved in school zone crashes from 2014 to 2021.

Around two percent of those crashes resulted in deaths.

Pennsylvania finds itself behind only Wyoming, Connecticut, Iowa, and Delaware.

