Sun Prairie boys die after falling through thin ice

By Maria Grenyo

SUN PRAIRIE, Wisconsin (WISN) — According to the Sun Prairie Police Department, a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old boy fell through the ice at a retention pond last Friday afternoon.

Police said first responders pulled the boys from the pond “pretty quickly” and took both boys to the hospital in critical condition.

One of the boys died over the weekend. The other boy died Monday.

A dive team with the Madison Fire Department and a boat team from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office also searched the same pond for a report of another child in the same area as the two boys. Officials determined only the two boys fell into the pond.

