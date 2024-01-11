Beloved 84-year-old McDonald’s employee retiring after 45 years

By Madeline Bartos

GIBSONIA, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — An 84-year-old woman who has been working at the McDonald’s in Gibsonia before Happy Meals were even invented is retiring.

After 45 years, beloved drive-thru cashier Dot Sharp is serving her last order at 10 a.m. on Friday. She just celebrated her 84th birthday on Dec. 2.

The McDonald’s on Walmart Drive says she’s been working there since 1978. Sharp has worked through the invention of Happy Meals, Chicken McNuggets and McFlurries. She also witnessed the ill-fated McPizza in 1986 and saw an entire line of McCafe coffee drinks in 2001.

The restaurant says Sharp has welcomed each and every customer with a cheerful smile and friendly greeting.

“Dot has been an amazing contributor to McDonald’s of Gibsonia,” said McDonald’s owner and operator Meghan Sweeney in a news release. “Our customers love her and so have generations of her fellow co-workers. We’re so lucky to have had her on our team!”

Sharp has also been at the restaurant through several ownership changes. She began her career working under another franchisee at the Gibsonia location. She was retained when the restaurant was sold to McDonald’s Corporation, again when it was transferred to Meghan’s father Paul Sweeney and once more when Meghan acquired it.

“We truly appreciate all that Dot did for our organization,” said Meghan Sweeney. “She brought a sunny disposition to every shift and always made the customer her top priority. I’m hoping Dot enjoys a well-deserved break in her retirement.”

