Camden dispensary is the 1st nationwide to be located in a pharmacy

By Wakisha Bailey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (KYW) — In 1937, nearly 90 years ago, the federal government outlawed marijuana, also known as cannabis.

Camden Apothecary, a recently opened dispensary, is the only place selling cannabis now that could’ve sold you some before prohibition, too.

“We’re the only facility that was dispensing cannabis prior to its prohibition in 1937, and here we are again doing it in God, 2024,” pharmacist Anthony Minniti said.

The dispensary selling to recreational and medical customers is inside Bell Rexall Pharmacy at Haddon and Kaighn Avenue in Camden.

Inside the business, there are old bottles on the walls showing how the pharmacy has evolved over the past century.

The previous two families who owned the pharmacy didn’t get rid of much, and as he was going through the items in the building after taking over, Minniti found a label from the 30s for a cannabis tincture, also known as an extract.

The bud bar at the dispensary showcases the flower for sale in different cases with holes for buyers to smell the product.

“We think it’s important when our guests are investing in a purchase, that they understand what it is that they’re getting, and the bud bar allows them the opportunity to actually sample and see what they’re buying,” Minniti said.

Smelling what you’re buying is welcomed, he added.

“It lets you get a sense of the taste or the aroma,” Minniti said. “You’re having to sample it first like a fine liquor or a fine cigar.”

There are also options for nonsmokers like lozenges and concentrates.

