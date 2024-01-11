Carbon monoxide poisoning in Margate sends 7, including 5 children, to hospital

By CAROLINA BORGES, DANNIELLE GARCIA

MARGATE, Florida (WSVN) — A hazmat situation unfolded in Margate as seven individuals, including five children and two adults, suffered carbon monoxide poisoning inside a residence, according to the Margate Fire Chief.

First responders arrived at a residence along the 4900 block of Southwest Fifth Court and rushed the individuals to the hospital, Thursday morning.

7News captured video footage of the patients, showcasing the arrival of the affected individuals at the hospital.

According to Margate Fire Chief, the injuries are not deemed serious; however, investigations are underway to determine the source of the carbon monoxide.

Authorities are actively working to ensure the safety of the affected individuals and the surrounding community.

