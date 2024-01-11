Driver, passenger in custody after leading police on chase in stolen U-Haul truck through OC

By Web Staff

LONG BEACH, California (KABC) — A driver was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after leading authorities on a chase through Orange County and parts of Los Angeles County in a reported stolen U-Haul truck.

The pursuit began Tuesday afternoon in the Manhattan Beach area, according to police.

The suspect, who was driving with one passenger, drove through Lakewood, Long Beach and parts of Orange County, running red lights and weaving through traffic.

At one point, the driver jumped a median and made a dangerous U-Turn on Pacific Coast Highway and E. 2nd Street in the Long Beach area.

The driver ultimately stopped near the Belmont Park area in Long Beach where he and the passenger both ran out.

Soon after, police took the driver into custody. The passenger appeared to wander off for a bit but was also taken into custody.

