Foley woman searching for good Samaritan who helped her during a traffic crash

FOLEY, Alabama (WALA) — A Foley woman is on the hunt for an angel in disguise who helped her on what she calls one of the scariest days of her life.

Cathy Collins says she was driving on Highway 59 in Foley when her car was struck by another vehicle. Collins says immediately after her car came to a stop, a stranger rushed to check on her and remained with her until an ambulance showed up.

Now, all Collins wants to do is find the man and thank him personally.

“Horrible, alone. Horrible, didn’t know what was going on. The shock- I mean, I didn’t see her,” Collins said, detailing the accident. “It was a pretty hard hit- hurting really bad in the chest and the ribs.”

Collins says the collision happened in the blink of an eye. Before she knew it, her car was totaled. Then…someone was at her window trying to help.

“He was like, ‘are you okay?’ and I looked at him and I was like- I don’t know. He’s like ‘well sit right there’ and I said ‘I just want to get out, so he helped me out and everything and held on to me so I didn’t fall,” said Collins.

Collins says the stranger waited with her until an ambulance arrived.

“He really made me feel better. He was my angel that day,” she said.

She says while was being treated in the ambulance, the man left before she could say thank-you.

“There’s not many people in the world left like that and the people that are like that- they need to continue doing it but also to know that they are very, very appreciated,” she said.

Collins says she’s one of our faithful FOX10 viewers, and she says there’s another reason why she’s so inclined to share her story.

“There’s so much bad. Everyday, there’s shootings and there’s killings and the bad wrecks and things like that and there are- y’all do broadcast good stuff and I want something to be good that y’all do,” she concluded.

Collins describes the Good Samaritan as a man in his late twenties or early thirties with a beard.

