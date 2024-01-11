Haribo wins Guinness World Record in Kenosha for largest gummy candy mosaic

By Jenna Wells

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Haribo completed a sweet challenge on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Dozens gathered at UW-Parkside in Kenosha to help the candy company make history, attempting the Guinness World Record for the largest gummy candy mosaic.

Nearly 100 volunteers and Haribo employees turned candy into art to create the piece.

Adjudicators from Guinness World Records in New York supervised the first-time goal.

“It’s a new record. The minimum is 25 square meters, which is right around 269 square feet,” said judge, Michael Empric.

Haribo went even bigger, with a 350 square foot mosaic comprised of 12 by 12 tiles.

“Each tile needs to have precisely placed Goldbears matching sort of our color map. Think of it as a paint by numbers,” said Lauren Triffler, Haribo’s director of corporate communications.

Everything must be constructed in a food-safe way, and it’s monitored by a health inspector.

“We also want to make sure that no food is wasted, so in this case, everybody is going to get the gummy bears from their tiles when they leave today,” Empric said.

After 3 hours and more than 150 Goldbears, Guinness World Records made the feat official.

