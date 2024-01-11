“Pooches in Pines” reunites lost dogs with owners, cares for those abandoned

By Keith Jones

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (WFOR) — Most wouldn’t think picking up stray dogs is part of a police officer’s job description.

Technically it’s not but in Pembroke Pines that’s exactly what road officers do. The department has a one-of-a-kind animal assistance program “Pooches in Pines” which is run by one of their former officers.

The primary goal of the group is to reunite lost dogs with their owners. As for dogs that are found abandoned, they are picked up, or rescued, by Pembroke Pines officers and get a temporary home at the police department.

“I just love animals, it’s my passion,” said Angela Goodwin, President of Pooches in Pines.

That passion and a sad scenario that became a reality pushed this retired Pembroke Pines homicide detective to make a difference.

“One person came in and he was on vacation, his dog got out, sent to animal control and the dog was unfortunately euthanized while he was gone,” recalled Goodwin.

So, Pooches in Pines was born, four indoor/outdoor kennels that always seem to be full.

Goodwin started the strictly volunteer organization when she was a sergeant on the force in 2011. She still runs it today, helping dogs get adopted or fostered. Since the pandemic, Pooches in Pines has ended up with more “pooches” than it can handle.

“A lot of people would just leave them in their house when they were kicked out, they would just leave a dog in the house or we’re getting them tied up to trees,” said Goodwin.

All of the dogs that pass through the program are well taken care of.

“They are fully vetted. They get a microchip, they’re spayed or neutered, they get all their vaccines and whatever medical conditions, you know that they have. We pretty much are, you know, within reason we take care of them as well,” said Goodwin.

Pooches in Pines is run strictly by volunteers on four shifts throughout the day. They feel that every pet is special and make it their mission to find the home each dog deserves.

