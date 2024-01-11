Scallops thought to be harvested from prohibited area of Massachusetts, FDA says

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers, restaurants and retailers in five states, including Massachusetts, to not eat, serve or sell certain scallops that were recently caught from an unlicensed harvester.

On Wednesday, the FDA announced that it was informed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health that certain whole, live scallops from Intershell International Corp. — which is based in Gloucester — were allegedly harvested from a prohibited waters in Massachusetts and potentially contaminated.

The scallops were directly dealt to distributors and food retailers in Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania and may have been distributed further from these states.

The unlicensed harvester, which has not been identified, incorrectly labeled the harvest location as “FED 514” with harvest dates of Dec. 26, 2023; Dec. 27, 2023; and Jan. 1, 2024, according to the FDA.

The FDA said scallops harvested from prohibited waters may be contaminated with human pathogens, toxic elements or poisonous or harmful substances that can cause illness if consumed. Scallops contaminated with pathogens may look, smell and taste normal, the FDA said.

The agency also said it is awaiting further information on the distribution of the scallops and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.