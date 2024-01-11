Search underway for several possible migrants who jumped from offshore boat near Surfside

By GAIL LEVY, KEVIN BOULANDIER

SURFSIDE, Florida (WSVN) — The search is on for several possible migrants who came ashore in Surfside after jumping off a smuggling vessel, prompting a massive police response.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in the area of 94th Street and Collins Avenue.

Officials believe there are about 10 migrants, and they haven’t been able to find them yet. They are not sure where the migrants came from.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they are investigating a maritime smuggling event. Agents on the scene were able to intercept the vessel.

Police are conducting a search for the migrants throughout Bal Harbour, Surfside and Haulover Beach.

