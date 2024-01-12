Beer inspired by viral “2 Years Varsity” Philadelphia Eagles fan rolling out

By Tom Dougherty, Howard Monroe, Scott Hezlep

Click here for updates on this story

JAMISON, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Tom Trampe played two years of varsity football at Council Rock High School South. But four years ago, the Eagles fan went viral for different reasons: he offered his services to the banged-up Birds before their playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Trampe is known as “Tom Chomp” and his services could be required again Monday night in Tampa, Florida, as the Eagles limp into their NFC wild card game against the Buccaneers.

Chomp may not be on the field at Raymond James Stadium, but a beer inspired by his tailgate sermon could be in your homes.

Warwick Farm Brewing collaborated with Trampe to release a limited edition, limited quantity American light lager called “Two Years Varsity.” The beer will be sold at the Bucks County brewery until it runs out, according to Tim Taber, the brewery’s general manager.

“Two Years Varsity is a light American lager,” Taber said. “It’s a fun collab we did with our friend Tommy. We’ve been friends for a while. Through our good friends down at Caltech Manufacturing, where Tommy works, we got together and finally got this beer rolling.”

Two Years Varsity is a lager with 4.2% ABV.

Trampe said Warwick reached out to him last month, telling him the Eagles’ season needed saving. The Birds began the season 10-1 but lost five of their last six games. The down-the-stretch collapse has many wondering about the future of head coach Nick Sirianni.

“I said it’s obviously a season that needed saving,” Trampe told CBS Philadelphia reporter Howard Monroe on Friday morning. “And that’s why we’re here. Rolled up our sleeves, brewed a clean, crisp American lager to save the season.”

Two Years Varsity will be available to purchase at noon Friday at Warwick Farm Brewery, located at 800 Almshouse Rd in Jamison, Warwick Township.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.