“Bring Them Home Now” rally calls for release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas for nearly 100 days

By Natalie Duddridge, Elijah Westbrook

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A rally near the United Nations on Friday marked nearly 100 days since Hamas attacked Israel and took hostages on Oct. 7.

Supporters at the “Bring Them Home Now” rally on Manhattan’s East Side were praying, singing and calling for the release of 136 remaining hostages.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other local leaders joined hundreds of demonstrators on 47th Street near Second Avenue.

“For us, the international community should step up. These people were taken away in their pajamas from their beds. They’ve done nothing wrong to anyone, and they’re under a terror organization – a sadistic terror organization that is threatening their lives daily,” said organizer Shany Granot-Lubaton.

Demonstrators, including 13-year-old Hila Shoshani, shared painful stories of loss and suffering.

“Life as a hostage in Gaza is not life. It’s hell,” said Shoshani, who was held captive for 50 days.

Yadin Gelman, a soldier with the IDF special forces who was wounded in battle on Oct. 7, escorted relatives of hostages who flew to New York this week.

Maurice Schnaider mourned his sister and brother-in-law, who he said were killed. Schnaider wore a shirt with a photo of relatives, the Bibas family, who were taken on Oct. 7 and are still being held.

Maya Roman said her sister-in-law is a hostage.

“Carmel we know is alive because some of the hostages who came back were held with her,” said Roman.

Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer continued to push for hostages to be released.

“To the hostages and their families, we will never forget you until all of you are free,” said Schumer.

“But Hamas is a terrorist organization that must be stopped. Because if we don’t stop them where they did this, they’ll continue,” said Hochul.

People at dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in New York City since Oct. 7 have been calling for a ceasefire and more humanitarian aid for those suffering in Gaza.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.