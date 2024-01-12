Chiefs modify gameday policies for Saturday to help fans stay warm

By Mark Poulose

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — It’s no secret – the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Miami Dolphins will be dangerously cold. KCTV5′s First Warn 5 meteorologists forecast Saturday’s high to be in the single-digits, with feel-like temperatures below zero degrees for the game’s 7 p.m. kickoff.

On Thursday, the Chiefs announced temporary changes to their gameday policies to help keep fans warm during Saturday’s game.

Fans will be allowed to bring in:

-Blankets (must be draped over shoulder going through security, cannot have zippers or compartments) -Cardboard to stand on (cannot be larger than 3×5 feet) -Heated clothing (batteries must be disconnected during security screening) -One unopened, factory-sealed water bottle (cannot exceed 20 oz)

In addition, the team will also have warming stations inside and outside Arrowhead Stadium. If you are going to Saturday’s game, we have a complete gameday guide here.

“We suggest layers. No skin showing,” said Dr. Kevin O’Rourke, an Emergency Medicine physician at University Health. “Cover up all your skin. Wear multiple pairs of gloves, multiple pairs of socks.”

For those traveling to Saturday’s game as a family, doctors say it’s important to make sure young children are dressed for the conditions. Staying in a warm car as long as possible will also help kids immensely.

“Kids are going to get colder faster than adults do, even with proper wearing of clothes,” said Dr. Todd Shaffer, a family medicine doctor at University Health. “If they have time to sit in the vehicle for a little bit longer when they’re out in the parking lot before the game, that would be another great thing to just kind of prep them.”

If you do sit in your car to stay or get warm, doctors also advise against doing it with your winter hat, gloves, and scarf on. They say it’s counter-productive when trying to battle the elements.

“Your body basically assimilates to the temperature of whatever you’re at,” Dr. Shaffer said. “If you put on all your clothes and you’re sitting in a car running with full heat in the car, if you were to step out, you would almost immediately begin to cool down and feel cold. Step out of your car, and then put your stuff actually on when you’re stepping out of the car. You are actually much less likely to get cold.”

To make sure you safely attend Saturday’s game, doctors recommend the “buddy system” to ensure someone is looking out for you.

“Find a friend this weekend at the Chiefs game,” Dr. O’Rourke said. “Make sure they are watching out for you. Make sure somebody is watching out for you, and you are watching out for your friends.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.