Civilian-led mental health team dispatched instead of police to help those in crisis

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A civilian-led response team has been launched to help answer 9-1-1 calls involving those in a mental health crisis.

According to the unit, it’s the first time in the region behavioral specialists are being sent out to low-level calls without the assistance of police.

“We might get some people who are feeling suicidal,” says clinician, Mariah Rodriguez. Each call is different.”

The Community Centered Crisis Response Team is made up of 20 civilians who are dispatched to non-emergency calls to assist in those dealing with internal struggle. The Office of Violence Prevention launched the group in November.

“When they’re short-staffed they can go on priority calls that actually need a police response where a CRT team goes to those calls where somebody just needs somebody to talk to,” says Clinical Care Manager, Maddie Baker-Wilmes.

“When I first moved out here, I always heard about schizophrenia. The diagnosis schizophrenia never encountered as much as I did here in St. Louis,” said Rodriguez.

The latest crisis call came in on Saturday on Grand Boulevard at Carpenter Library. Isabel Walsman-Diaz, responded to the scene.

“She was intoxicated and feeling upset and the presence of the two of us there was really calming to her and we were able to get her transport to a sobering center,” says Certified Peer Specialist, Isabel Walsman-Diaz.

Since November, the team has responded to 21 calls for service.

“We are saving lives. 100% “, ” says Walsman-Diaz.

The staff is looking to double in size by next year. For more information visit bhrstl.com/crisis-hotline

