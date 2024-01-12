Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Dog stuck in car hood rescued

By
Published 2:27 PM

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

    AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Firefighters in Aurora rescued a dog stuck under a car hood on Thursday morning. Crews from Aurora Station 6 rushed to the vehicle where the little guy was stuck.

Firefighters believe the dog wanted to get warm by climbing into in the engine compartment but it’s unclear how long he was under there.

Crews lifted the vehicle with airbags to reach the dog and removed some front suspension components to remove the dog without injuring him.

Aurora Animal Services traced the dog’s microchip and brought the dog home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content