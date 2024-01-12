Gov. Lee launches ELVIS Act to protect musicians from having voices cloned by AI

By Michael Warrick

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Inside the walls of the historic RCA Studio A, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee introduced a first-of-its-kind bill, that would protect singers and songwriters from artificial intelligence (AI).

The Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act would prohibit people from using AI to replicate a performer’s voice, without their permission. It adds the artist’s voice to existing image and likeness protections in Tennessee.

“When technology disrupts in a negative way, when it impacts those workers in a negative way, it’s really important to all of us,” Gov. Lee said. “This is a threat to an industry that has made Tennessee globally known.”

Hit singer/songwriter Lindsay Ell, said there has been concern in the music industry over the rapid growth of AI, which is able to replicate a performer’s voice, and make a song with it. AI can even write song lyrics, in the style of an artist.

Ell was joined by several musicians across genres who attended Wednesday announcement of the ELVIS Act at RCA Studio A. Other artists included Lainey Wilson, Matt Maher, Steve Cropper, Michael W. Smith, and Matthew West.

“The craziest thing about AI is they can put words that you didn’t say in your voice, and that is probably the most terrifying thing,” Lindsay Ell said. “I commit my entire passion, every waking hour I commit to music and for something that means so much to me, for an art that is so much about craft and dedication, it is pretty wild that a computer program could take that away with a click of a button.”

The ELVIS Act will be introduced this legislative session.

