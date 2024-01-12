‘It’s devastating’: Kentucky residents react to deadly crash caused by suspect fleeing police

By Alexis Mathews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Crash debris and police tape remain at the intersection of 35th and Bank streets Thursday as a startling reminder to people living in the Portland neighborhood of the tragedy that happened the night before.

“I heard a big boom, and my son told me about the flashing lights over there,” Janice Legge, who lives in Portland, said.

Legge was even more shocked to learn an innocent man was killed in the crash. Police say the driver, Coley Stotts, blew through a red light while speeding away from a traffic stop.

“It’s devastating for the family, and everybody involved,” Legge said. “You’re saddened by that, especially the way it happened, you know.”

LMPD says the 26-year-old took off as an officer tried to pull him over on Planz Avenue, less than a mile from the crash site.

According to the department, the officer’s lights and sirens were activated for 11 seconds and then turned off. They say the officer did not pursue Stotts’ vehicle and came upon the crash just seconds after it happened.

An LMPD spokesperson gave details on Wednesday night in the moments following the incident.

“This is a very unfortunate thing that’s happened tonight, a senseless death that’s taken place and our officers are investigating,” Dwight Mitchell said.

Police say they learned Stotts was driving a car stolen out of Indianapolis and a gun was found inside.

Stotts was brought into court Thursday morning but not called by the judge.

Records show he has prior felony convictions for weapons and other charges. He now faces a series of new charges here, including murder.

Stotts’ arraignment is scheduled to happen Friday morning.

The identity of the man who was killed has not yet been released.

