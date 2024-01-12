MANNA FoodBank launches Food Finder Tool to combat hunger

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — MANNA FoodBank is introducing a new Food Finder Tool, an online resource that aims to better connect a network of pantries, meal providers and other nonprofits to people facing hunger in the region.

The resource is available on the organization’s website.

Along with MANNA’s Food Helpline, the Food Finder is another important step in MANNA’s ongoing work to provide food access and support for the tens of thousands of WNC families currently turning to the MANNA network for food.

As the ongoing need for food continues at unprecedented levels, MANNA recognizes that its 300-plus member strong partner network is the front line of hunger relief for 16 counties in Western North Carolina, including the Qualla Boundary. These organizations play a vital role in ensuring that individuals and families facing food insecurity have access to essential resources when they need them, providing immediate hunger relief for more than 170,000 people in November 2023 alone.

The Food Finder is designed to enhance the efficiency of this network by centralizing information on food distribution points, pantries and assistance programs. By leveraging the collective strength of its partner organizations, MANNA aims to provide ongoing outreach and support to anyone in WNC who might be facing a grocery gap.

“Our partner network is the backbone of our efforts to combat hunger in Western North Carolina. Together, we form a united front against food insecurity,” MANNA CEO Dr. Claire Neal said in a news release. “The Food Finder tool is a testament to our commitment to empowering our partners while also streamlining access to food resources for our neighbors who need our help.”

MANNA is calling on community members, businesses and organizations to actively share the Food Finder Tool within their networks and communities. By amplifying awareness of this resource, the organization aims to strengthen the reach of its partner network and ensure that no one in the region goes hungry.

“Our partner network is an invaluable force in the fight against hunger,” Neal said in the release. “Through collective efforts, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.