Popeyes offering free six-piece wings if Baltimore Ravens win Super Bowl

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Here’s one more reason to cheer the Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl — a six-piece order of wings at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

The restaurant chain announced if the Ravens win the Super Bowl this year, customers will get a free six-piece order of wings.

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC and one of the favorites to win the world championship.

The promotion also applies to the Philadelphia Eagles, since they have a mascot with wings, and the Buffalo Bills, because of their buffalo wings connection.

Popeyes says the deal will only be available two days after the Super Bowl on Tuesday, February 13.

