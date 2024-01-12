Shop helps crafters find affordable supplies while eliminating waste

By Sawyer Buccy

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — You never know where the next great artist might be; maybe they will be from Georgia.

Scraplanta is filled with, well, scraps of a little bit of anything an artist, a crafter, might need. The nonprofit is focused on art accessibility and helping the environment. They try and eliminate the amount of trash that goes into landfills by encouraging people to drop in and drop off items that can be repurposed through art.

“We have plastic baskets of all shapes and colors and sizes over here. This is kind of Container Land,” said Sarah Phoenix with Scraplanta. “So whenever we get stuff, this is our box of small boxes.”

You might see scraps of fabric or pieces of tile; anything that an artist might see a new sweater or mosaic.

“How many amazing artists have we never seen because they didn’t have access to materials?” said Phoenix. “If you have only ever colored with a Crayola colored pencil then you don’t know the magic of Prismacolor. Artists have the opportunity to pick through and practice with items that are high-end.”

You can pick up items for as little as ten cents. The donations are weighed so they know exactly how many pounds of supplies were kept out of a landfill. Scraplanta said they have saved over 90,000 pounds of crafting supplies from going into landfills since they opened their doors.

“There are teachers that spend up to five hundred dollars a year in their classrooms. Here at Scraplanta, they can save money,” said Jonelle Dawkins with Scraplanta.

“It just gives me chills. It is great to see the creativity and the ability of folks to express themselves in ways they never thought possible,” said Phoenix.

