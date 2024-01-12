Skeletal remains discovered in northern Kentucky, Indiana in 1980 identified

By Emily Sanderson

CARROLL COUNTY, Kentucky (WLWT) — Skeletal remains found in northern Kentucky have been identified — more than 40 years later.

The remains were discovered in November 1980 in Carroll County near the Ohio River. Kentucky State Police said at the time, it was unknown that the remains were associated with skeletal remains located in September 1980 near Switzerland County in Indiana near the Ohio River.

Decades later, in 2005, through DNA testing, it was discovered both remains belonged to the same person. However, at the time, DNA testing was not able to identify the person.

In 2023, Kentucky State Police submitted skeletal remains to Othram, a forensic testing company in Woodland, Texas, who was able to develop a DNA extract. Othram used forensic-grade genome sequencing to build a comprehensive DNA profile for the man and used that profile to develop new investigative leads.

The new information was given to KSP Detective Endre Samu, who was able to locate a potential family member.

The potential family member agreed to meet with Samu and Kentucky State Police Detective Paul Johnson and provided a DNA test.

As a result, the remains were identified as Kenneth Linville, who was born in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1939.

The cause and manner of death remains unknown, KSP said. The investigation is currently ongoing.

