“Taylor Swift” the new Caribbean reef octopus welcomed to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

Published 2:05 PM

By Patrick Damp

    PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Taylor Swift is back in Pittsburgh!

…sort of.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announced that there’s a new era in the aquarium now as they welcomed its new Caribbean reef octopus, Taylor Swift!

“She was named after [Taylor Swift] because she arrived on Taylor’s birthday, December 13th,” the zoo announced on social media.

According to the MarineBio Conservation Society, these octopuses are known for their distinctive blue-green colors and mottled-brown markings but like other octopuses, it’s style isn’t always the same – they can quickly change colors.

They’re also quite the masterminds as they’re known for problem-solving skills and high intelligence.

