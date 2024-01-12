Woman gets prison for wreck that killed husband: ‘There are consequences for your actions’

By Brendan Kirby

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Citronelle woman agreed to plead guilty to a lesser offense last month to avoid a reckless manslaughter trial, but it was hardly an amicable resolution.

The emotions inside the Mobile County courtroom were raw as a judge ordered Samantha Powell Reid, 42, to prison for the 2019 death of her husband, Jacob Reid.

“This is a terrible tragedy,” Circuit Judge Michael Windom said. “But there are consequences to your actions.”

The judge mostly accepted the prosecution recommendation and handed down a 10-year sentence, with all but 18 months suspended, followed by three years of probation under the supervision of the Mobile Community Corrections Center. That is a more intense form of probation, requiring more frequent check-ins than is typical in state probation.

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Susman said she is satisfied with the sentence.

“This is a very tragic circumstance,” she said. “It affects the family on both sides. This is just one of those really, really sad situations where we’re hopeful that the family can start to have some closure now that the sentencing has been completed.”

According to evidence presented in court, Reid was almost twice past the legal alcohol limit and driving more than double the 30 mph speed limit on Rowe Street in Citronelle on Dec. 29, 2019.

Reid blew through a stop sign at almost 70 mph, fewer than 100 yards from her home. The sport utility vehicle smashed into a tree, flipping the vehicle and ejecting her husband of more than 20 years.

The defendant was set to go on trial in November on a reckless manslaughter charge. Instead, she pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Amanda Henderson, one of Jacob Reid’s sisters, testified that Samantha Jacob never had taken responsibility for the death.

“We’ve gotten nothing but lies since the wreck,” she said.

Henderson said the defendant never showed anything approaching remorse until the day she pleaded guilty.

“Your tears in court were very unmoving, and they were not sincere,” she said.

Portia Barnette, another sister, said she has custody of Jacob and Samantha Reid’s two teenage daughters.

“I am so grateful for being given the best part of Samantha and the only part of Jacob,” she said.

For her part, Samantha Reid said it has been an extremely difficult four years.

“I’m sorry it happened, and I can’t take it back,” she said. “I don’t know what happened. … If I could bring him back, I would.”

Jacob Reid was playing guitars with friends at what they called “band practice” at a farmhouse on the evening of the crash. At some point, his wife came to pick him up. Both had been drinking.

Briskman said Jacob Reid was behind the wheel when the couple left for home but that they switched places at some point when the defendant became concerned that her husband was impaired. He said Samantha Reid had a diagnosed seizure disorder for which she took medicine but that that she had run out of pills.

“I believe she had a seizure. … And she blacked out,” he told the judge.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Herring noted that the uncontroverted evidence is that Reid had a blood alcohol content of .137 and was driving at a high rate of speed.

“That’s not disputed,” he said. “That’s not speculation.”

Briskman told FOX10 News that it is one of the most difficult cases he has had in more than 20 years of practicing law.

“I can think of a couple that were worse than involved the death of children. But, I mean, this was at the top of the list. Very sad all around. No winners or losers. And Mr. Reid will never come back, and that’s an absolute tragedy.”

