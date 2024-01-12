Young bobcat hit by car in Littleton; “Fingers crossed for her”

By Neal Riley

LITTLETON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — There’s hope that a young bobcat will be OK after being hit by a car in Littleton Thursday morning.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue said in a Facebook post that the female bobcat “clearly has a broken back leg.” They worked with Littleton police to capture the bobcat and bring it to Tufts Wildlife Clinic.

“If anyone can fix that back leg, it’s them,” the organization said about Tufts. “She is in the best possible place and we have our fingers crossed for her.”

According to MassWildlife, bobcats are the only wild cat found in Massachusetts.

“Bobcats are adapting to suburban settings and may be seen in backyards and residential areas,” the agency says. “Bobcats rarely cause conflicts with human activities.”

