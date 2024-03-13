Readers of all ages get lost in ‘Rabbit Hole’ Children’s Literature Museum

By Nydja Hood

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A new museum is making reading fun for people of all ages. The Rabbit Hole’s new Children’s Literature Museum opened its doors to the public in North Kansas City on Tuesday.

Inspired by the magic of children’s books, the museum is the brainchild of co-founders Deb Pettid and Pete Cowdin and is being funded through a $15 million capital campaign that ended last year.

“Reading is the foundation of all learning. It’s the foundation of our democracy. It’s so important for kids to be excited about reading before they even start developing those skills and so really that’s our goal is we want every child who comes here to be able to find their own story,” said development manager Emily Hane.

As you enter the ‘rabbit hole,’ families are taken into a storybook world. Each exhibit is inspired by the colors and themes of 45 different stories. The founders were loosely inspired by City Museum in St. Louis, and wanted to capture the same essence of children’s imagination and creativity through reading.

“When I found out they were doing this museum, I’ve been waiting, counting the days,” said visitor Jill Courtney.

Courtney visited the exhibit with her adult son.

“Of course, we’ve read to them their whole childhood and the fact that we had gone to that book store and enjoyed it, it just introduces them to so many fantastic worlds and memories,” she said.

It’s giving parents the chance to relive the nostalgia of being a child.

“You don’t really see kids excited about engaging with books so to have a place that’s centered on stories, that’s centered on intergenerational experiences where parents and children and connect together without screens,” said Hane.

The exhibits are built by a team of artists and are ever-growing with plans to expand into second, third, and fourth floors. That being said, the Rabbit Hole remains a work in progress, leaving readers eager for more.

“For the next 10 years, every time you come, there will always be more to see,” said Hane.

The grand opening celebration is April 27 and the exhibit will be run for the next six to eight months. It is located at 919 E 14th Ave in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.