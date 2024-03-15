Woman speaks out after being shot 10 times over argument about cats

By Madison Monroe Adams

LEHIGH ACRES, Florida (WBBH) — A Lehigh Acres woman is thanking God that she’s still alive after being shot inside her home 10 times.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 59-year-old Glenn White for shooting a woman inside her home off Hollywood Street in Lehigh Acres.

White faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Autumn Amor said White was her neighbor. She invited him to move into her house after he got evicted from his home.

“I feel like this played a big part in him snapping because he lived there for over 40 years,” Amor said. “I don’t feel like that gun was meant for me. I think he purchased that gun for the people who took his house. The lady who took his house. I just happened to be the one that he snapped on.”

Amor said White started shooting her when she told him his cats couldn’t live inside her home. She said they could live outside on her lanai.

“He was here for four nights and there was six cats in the house and he was still going and getting more. He was hiding them in the guest bedroom, but it stunk a high odor,” Amor said.

She said White told her, “I oughtta kill you you b****! And held the gun to my head, and said “I’m going to kill you.”

Amor said she begged him to not kill her and was shot 10 times.

“I said I won’t tell anybody and he’s like ‘Yes you will’, and I’m like, ‘No I won’t I won’t’. But obviously I have to tell somebody. I’m bleeding all over… it’s like a swimming pool of blood in my house,” she said.

Amor said White only stopped shooting at her when he ran out of bullets. That’s when she quickly grabbed her phone and called 911.

“He glimpsed at me and flung it, but I had already hit the call button and it flew in the kitchen in here flung in the kitchen and hit the floor,” Amor said. “I just left it and knew they would send somebody regardless and if I was loud enough they would hear me.”

According to LCSO, White also called 911.

Deputies responded to the home and arrested White. Amor was taken to the hospital in a helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said, “No cats were harmed during the shooting.”

