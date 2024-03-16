Lead blamed for 26 swan deaths in Ramsey County

By Jason Rantala

Click here for updates on this story

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minnesota (WCCO) — Sucker Lake Channel in Vadnais Heights is a recreational escape, smack dab in the middle of the cities.

It’s primarily known for two things: Fishing and hundreds of trumpeter swans.

But since 2019, Michael Goodnature, the Natural Resources Manager for Ramsey County Parks & Recreation, said at least 26 swans have been found dead along the channel.

“It’s pretty significant numbers,” said Goodnature.

Testing done by both the University of Minnesota and the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center shows lead as the cause of death, Goodnature said.

“Of all the swans that were brought in for testing, all of them turned up positive for lead poisoning,” he said.

“They’ve got to do something. That’s way too many, I would say,” said Mike Ruth. “That’s way too many,” said his wife Nan Ruth.

The Ruths, who live in Arden Hills, visit the area once a week.

“I knew that there was problem with lead on the fishing equipment,” said Nan Ruth.

In recent years, signage has gone up around the channel, advising people to use non-lead tackle.

The city and state have even installed drop-off boxes to dispose of it.

But the county may take it a step further. They held a virtual meeting last week to gather community feedback.

One option: Outlawing fishing entirely.

“There was a lot of support for the wildlife,” said Goodnature, in regard to those who attended the meeting.

“If that’s going to help the swans, you know maybe that’s the thing to do,” said Mike Ruth. “We just hope that there is something done about the lead,” said Nan Ruth.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.