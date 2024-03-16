Michael Imperioli, Jeremy Strong stay in character to address climate activists who interrupted “An Enemy of the People”

By Dave Carlin

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Michael Imperioli and Jeremy Strong, stars of the Broadway revival of “An Enemy of the People,” stayed in character to respond to climate activists who interrupted a performance.

The protesters used the pivotal townhall meeting scene in Henrik Ibsen’s classic play to inject some action of their own on Thursday night.

Imperioli, still playing small town Mayor Peter Stockmann, ordered the protesters to leave.

“You need to leave. You’re interrupting,” Imperioli shouted.

After the show, Imperioli wrote on Instagram, “Tonight was wild … no hard feelings Extinction Rebellion crew. Michael is on your side but Mayor Stockmann is not. Much love.”

Jeremy Strong was centerstage playing Dr. Thomas Stockmann, the mayor’s brother who uncovers contaminated water in town, when protesters interrupted again seconds later.

“Let them speak,” Strong told them.

The activists identified themselves as members of the group Extinction Rebellion. They said they were not protesting the play, just using it to voice their opposition to the use of fossil fuels.

“I think it’s good that they’re fighting for climate change. I mean somebody that’s paying for a ticket to something and it’s being interrupted, I can see where it’s upsetting. But they’re fighting for something that’s worth fighting for anywhere,” said Alex Arlotta, a theatergoer from Orlando, Florida.

“You pay for a show so you’d expect to see it in peace,” said Taylor Harris, from the Bronx. “I applaud the actors for making it part of the show.”

Strong, known for his work on “Succession,” and Imperioli, of “The Sopranos,” spoke about the play’s themes in November.

“I’ve heard it described as a man confronting the necessity of action at the same time as the impossibility of action,” said Strong.

“I think it’s more timely now than it was since, probably since it was written,” said Imperioli.

“An Enemy of the People” continues its Broadway run through mid-June at the Circle in the Square Theater.

There were no arrests. Management for the theater did not comment.

