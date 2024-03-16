More than a number: A Johns Hopkins lacrosse star honors a fallen Navy hero with his number

By Mark Viviano

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In sports, a player’s jersey number can be randomly assigned or it can be meaningful. Maybe a lucky number or a special significance.

Friday night at Homewood Field both Johns Hopkins and Navy have players wearing a jersey number that honor a Navy graduate who lose his life in war.

Hopkins graduate student Garrett Degnon is a leader on this year’s Blue Jays team and does it while wearing the number 40. It’s a number he’s wanted to wear since his high school days at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville.

“A lot of people at my high school really covet the number 40. When I was there playing high school lacrosse the number 40 was retired, it wasn’t going to any kid on the team.”

That number was retired in honor of Brendan Looney, who graduated from DeMatha in 1999 before going to the Naval Academy, where he played lacrosse with his two brothers and helped lead the Midshipmen to the national title game 20 years ago,. Looney, made number 40 legendary.

After graduating from the academy, he became a Navy Seal, serving his country all over the world.. But tragically in 2010, Lieutenant Brendan Looney was killed in Afghanistan.

14 years later, his legacy lives on through his character, his actions and his leadership. Qualities that continue to inspire players like Degnon today.

“His mantra is- Be Strong, Be Accountable and Never Complain. You know all the stories I’ve heard, I’ve just heard that he was a self-less, servant leader. Handled adversity really well, contagious positive energy throughout the teams he was involved in.”

Degnon wears the number 40 to honor Lieutenant Brendan Looney and the way he carried himself through life.

“I wear the number 40 to try and resemble those characteristics in a way. I hope to carry those and spread those throughout my team as if he would.”

” It’s something I’ve dreamed of doing in honoring Brendan in that way. Really just to remember Brendan’s name, image, what he stood for, his toughness. It’s an honor to remember him.”

Wearing the number 40 while playing Looney’s alma mater Navy, makes this matchup all the more meaningful for Degnon.

“Every game’s a big game but this one is a little bit more special to me because the military has been in my family and I really respect and try to honor those who laid down their lives for the military service.”

